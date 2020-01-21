EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $710,299.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $710,299.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DDEX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00054507 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00073012 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,851.14 or 1.02423272 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038711 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001387 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

