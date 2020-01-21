Edmp Inc. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 1.5% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in General Mills by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $6,707,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 363,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 5,189,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

