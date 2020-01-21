Edmp Inc. Grows Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $107.80. 958,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.15.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.