Edmp Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 2.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. 1,608,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

