Edmp Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmp Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.2% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. 8,773,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,915,301. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.