Edmp Inc. Reduces Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Edmp Inc. lowered its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up approximately 3.0% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Edmp Inc. owned 0.25% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 305.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.49 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

