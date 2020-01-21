Edmp Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edmp Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.9% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 457,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,339,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,388,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.72.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

