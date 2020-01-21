Edmp Inc. Sells 4,992 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 79.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 384,288 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $14,960,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 16.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,313 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $75,638,000 after purchasing an additional 253,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,575. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

