Edmp Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Edmp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 2.7% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 101.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5,130.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Anthem by 33.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,137 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 108.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,673,000 after purchasing an additional 426,668 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 151.6% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 367,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after purchasing an additional 221,631 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.99. The company had a trading volume of 991,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,882. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

