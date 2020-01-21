Edmp Inc. Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Edmp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 2.1% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,295. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $193,410.89. Insiders sold 231,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

