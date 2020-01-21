Elastos Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Elastos has a market cap of $28.60 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00018870 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, BCEX, Kucoin and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,355,598 coins and its circulating supply is 17,367,679 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, LBank, Huobi, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

