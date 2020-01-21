Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,032,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,228,000 after buying an additional 310,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

