Electra (ECA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Electra has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $36,494.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinBene and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,515,900,760 coins and its circulating supply is 28,648,744,207 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Novaexchange, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

