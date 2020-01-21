Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

SOLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. 567,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.81. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 70.32% and a negative net margin of 4,112.97%. On average, analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

