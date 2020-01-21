Elementis (ELM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Elementis (LON: ELM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2020 – Elementis had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Elementis had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Elementis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/8/2020 – Elementis was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 180 ($2.37).

Shares of LON:ELM traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 135.40 ($1.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Elementis plc has a 1 year low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.08. The firm has a market cap of $796.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

