Elysian Trading Up 27.5% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Elysian has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $105,859.00 and approximately $1.68 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, CoinExchange and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.03610452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00205264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, YoBit, Liquid, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

