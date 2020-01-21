Emercoin (EMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $8,713.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu and Tux Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,062,901 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Livecoin, xBTCe, Bittrex, HitBTC, Tux Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

