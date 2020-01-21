Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,906 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,919.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,262,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 774,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,909,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 1,488,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.