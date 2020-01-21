Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.86 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, IDEX and Upbit. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $848,957.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.01257001 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036223 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, DEx.top, Coinall, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.