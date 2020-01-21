Energycoin Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $160,244.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.