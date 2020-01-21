Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.64.

ERF traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.88. 1,577,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,630. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.85. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$7.32 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

