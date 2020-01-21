ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.43 ($19.11).

Shares of ENI opened at €13.68 ($15.90) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. ENI has a 1-year low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 1-year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

