EnterCoin (ENTRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,473.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. EnterCoin has a market cap of $30,537.00 and approximately $5,473.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.05464366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033657 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,512 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

