EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Boosted by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.04. 4,522,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,189. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.21.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

