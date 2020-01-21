EOS 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.30 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00042139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Bitbns, HitBTC and BCEX. EOS has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and $2.30 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,046,328,074 coins and its circulating supply is 949,628,063 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Gate.io, EXX, WazirX, Fatbtc, YoBit, Kuna, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, RightBTC, Koinex, Coinbe, BCEX, Coindeal, Bilaxy, Livecoin, Kraken, IDAX, TOPBTC, Exmo, Instant Bitex, BitMart, BtcTrade.im, Rfinex, Liqui, Coinrail, OEX, C2CX, Bitfinex, Mercatox, CoinBene, OpenLedger DEX, BigONE, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bibox, DOBI trade, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Zebpay, LBank, Poloniex, Bithumb, Exrates, COSS, Cryptopia, QBTC, CPDAX, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Vebitcoin, Hotbit, CoinEx, CoinExchange, IDCM, Tidebit, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Coinone, Ovis, Huobi, ABCC, Tidex, BitFlip and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.