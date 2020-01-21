Equal Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Equal token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, IDEX and CoinExchange. Equal has a market capitalization of $234,553.00 and $59.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,106,498 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

