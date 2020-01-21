Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $579.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,895.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 91.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Equinix by 108.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $590.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.34. Equinix has a 12-month low of $357.35 and a 12-month high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

