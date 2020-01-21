Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 21st (AGF.B, APHA, BTE, BYD, ERF, EVE, GIL, MBA, NHK, PEO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 21st:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Aphria (TSE:APHA) was given a C$11.00 target price by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was given a C$2.25 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$240.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) was given a C$0.54 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) was given a C$1.45 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) was given a C$5.25 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

People (CVE:PEO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

People (CVE:PEO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was given a C$10.50 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) was given a C$0.32 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$100.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$0.20 to C$0.15.

Voyageur Minerals (CVE:VM) was given a C$0.39 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

