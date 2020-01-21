Espers (ESP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Espers coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Espers has a total market capitalization of $511,506.00 and $49.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Espers has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.01237545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052824 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00217178 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00072651 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001951 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

