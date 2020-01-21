Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $144,527.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.01938853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00107604 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,421,444 coins and its circulating supply is 167,392,031 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

