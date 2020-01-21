Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $8.93 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $2.17 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $8.93 or 0.00103139 BTC on major exchanges including Kraken, LBank, C-CEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.01949901 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

