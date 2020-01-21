Eva Cash (EVC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,484.00 and $31.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.05517233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011409 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash (EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

