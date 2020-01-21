Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) PT Set at C$0.54 by Fundamental Research

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) has been given a C$0.54 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 217.65% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of EVE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.17. 234,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,051. Eve & Co Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91.

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eve & Co Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

