EventChain Price Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market cap of $75,752.00 and approximately $3,291.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.05484024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033834 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

