EverGreenCoin Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $268,713.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,155,305 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

