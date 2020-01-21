Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after buying an additional 7,496,179 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,026,000 after buying an additional 3,665,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,520,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 916.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after buying an additional 895,228 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,630,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

