Everus (EVR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,682.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 35.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded up 78.7% against the US dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $18.89 million and $1,682.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $10.39 and $32.15.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.05484024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033834 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,887,289 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.