EveryCoin Price Hits $0.0002 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $96,284.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.03610452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00205264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.