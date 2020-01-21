Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Insider Sells $10,257.00 in Stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) insider Russell Barrans sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $10,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 71,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $276.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.58. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.