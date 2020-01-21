ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Tops $291,245.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $291,245.00 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

