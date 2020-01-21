EXMR Price Tops $3.08 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

