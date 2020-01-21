Exosis Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $55,921.00 and $30,850.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,731.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.01938427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.35 or 0.03898205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00658746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00754532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00102870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010294 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00603726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 493,443 coins and its circulating supply is 328,443 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

