Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

CDEV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 1,520,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

