Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. 10,038,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,089,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $287.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

