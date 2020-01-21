Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,089,655. The firm has a market cap of $287.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.