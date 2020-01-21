F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $34,257.50 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $36,247.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94.

On Thursday, October 24th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00.

FFIV traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.04. 771,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,760. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average of $139.31.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

