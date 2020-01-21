Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $160,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.79. 8,926,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804,025. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $631.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average of $194.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Aegis boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,095,300 shares of company stock valued at $208,127,951. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

