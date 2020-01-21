Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $222.14 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.43. The firm has a market cap of $633.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,095,300 shares of company stock worth $208,127,951. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 194,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

