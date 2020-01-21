Faceter Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,305.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Faceter has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $20.33 and $18.94. Faceter has a market cap of $405,898.00 and $1,305.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

