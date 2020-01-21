Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,853 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.00. 1,967,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,330. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

